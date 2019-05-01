Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Bernice Werner. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY BERNICE WERNER

May 30, 1933 - March 9, 2019

Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great- great grandmother, Dorothy Bernice Werner, passed peacefully in the Hospice Care Unit of Penrose Hospital on March 9, 2019. Dorothy was born on May 30, 1933 in Quincy, Illinois to Don and Helen Bracy. Dorothy joined in heaven, her beloved husband of over 65 years, Fred Martin Werner; their beloved son, James Lee Werner; and Dorothy's two other siblings, Alma and Joe; as well as Dorothy's parents. Dorothy is survived by two sisters, Bernadine and Edna; and one brother, Donny. Dorothy spent her early adult life in Quincy, Illinois surrounded by extended family. Dorothy's best friend, Fleta Werner, introduced Dorothy to her brother, Fred, after he returned from his service in World War II. Fred and Dorothy married on September 10, 1954 and remained together through many adventures until Fred passed away on December 20, 2018.

Dorothy, affectionately referred to as "Mom" or "Grandma," was dearly loved. She opened her heart, arms, and home to everyone and loved without judgment. Dorothy's life was centered around her entire family. She loved family reunions. She raised five children: Ralph, Jim, Peggy, Nancy, and Greg. She operated a daycare out of her home for many years, extending her family. She also loved being a "lunch lady" in Manitou School District. There, she expanded her family and loved the kids at school, often buying lunch for those who could not afford lunch. She had endless love and endless patience for all her "kids." She loved without condition; she opened her arms wide; she offered a gentle welcoming smile, and her rule was to "always be kind."

Dorothy and Fred, watching from above, will continue to guide their family: son, Ralph Werner (Denna); son, Greg Werner (Lisa); daughters, Pegi and Nancy; grandchildren: Tammy, Tonya (Adam), Elisabeth, Jenny (Walt), Holly, Ursula, Brandon, Brittney (Matt), Jaime, Zach, Maddie, Samantha, and Kate; great-grandchildren: Kenny, Justin, Tyson, Ashley, Brittany, Gregory, Austen, Lilly, Landon, Shealyn, Tyson, Rigyn [Jim] Brecken, Zayvion, Hunter, Jaylee, Kenai, [Pegi] Aubrianna, and Dakota; and the newest great-great grandchild, Liam Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.

The Werner family sincerely thanks the outstanding staff and care providers of Pikes Peak Hospice In-patient Care Unit at Penrose Hospital who took care of Dorothy in her final days. Dorothy was taken care of on the same floor and by some of the same staff who cared for Fred before he passed away only 79 days earlier. The compassion, humanity and hope demonstrated to Fred, Dorothy and the entire Werner family inspires hope during this very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Dorothy's name be made to the Pikes Peak Hospice In-Patient Care Unit at Penrose Hospital at







Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019

