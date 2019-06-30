Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Brenda Breidenstine. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Send Flowers Obituary

Breidenstine

DOROTHY BRENDA BREIDENSTINE

April 10, 1935 - May 29, 2019

Dorothy Brenda Breidenstine, 84, died May 29, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.

She was born April 10, 1935 to Reginald Eli and Gladys Mary (Thomas) Butcher in Swindon, England and was the third of eight children.

Dorothy was a homemaker until the early 1970's when her and her family moved from Europe to the United States. It was there she took a job as baker and salad maker at Furrs Cafeteria, and later at ENT Air Force Base.

Dorothy was a gifted quilter and knitter, and devoted much of her time and skill creating caps, scarves, baby booties and blankets which she donated to babies and children in need and to the homeless.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee Breidenstine; her parents; her son; Lionel A. Breidenstine; her son-in-law, Daniel Young; her grandson, David L. Young; and her brother, Michael Butcher.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, Eugene Breidenstine and Debbie Young, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Linda Anderson of Tiverton, Rhode Island; four grandchildren, Michael, Matt, CJ, Andrew and Hannah; four great-grandchildren, Mason, MaKenna, Ryan and Josh; her siblings, Tim, John, Valerie, David and Keith all residing in England, and Rosemary of Sarasota, Florida; and her granddaughters-in-law, Misty Ruiz and Tammy Young.

Memorial Service, 1:00PM, Sunday, July 7, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Graveside Service, 11:00AM, Monday, July 8, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.

The family, with gratitude, requests contributions to assist with funeral expenses, which can be made directly to The Springs Funeral Services. Online payments may be made through the payment center on the website.







BreidenstineDOROTHY BRENDA BREIDENSTINEApril 10, 1935 - May 29, 2019Dorothy Brenda Breidenstine, 84, died May 29, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.She was born April 10, 1935 to Reginald Eli and Gladys Mary (Thomas) Butcher in Swindon, England and was the third of eight children.Dorothy was a homemaker until the early 1970's when her and her family moved from Europe to the United States. It was there she took a job as baker and salad maker at Furrs Cafeteria, and later at ENT Air Force Base.Dorothy was a gifted quilter and knitter, and devoted much of her time and skill creating caps, scarves, baby booties and blankets which she donated to babies and children in need and to the homeless.She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee Breidenstine; her parents; her son; Lionel A. Breidenstine; her son-in-law, Daniel Young; her grandson, David L. Young; and her brother, Michael Butcher.Dorothy is survived by her three children, Eugene Breidenstine and Debbie Young, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Linda Anderson of Tiverton, Rhode Island; four grandchildren, Michael, Matt, CJ, Andrew and Hannah; four great-grandchildren, Mason, MaKenna, Ryan and Josh; her siblings, Tim, John, Valerie, David and Keith all residing in England, and Rosemary of Sarasota, Florida; and her granddaughters-in-law, Misty Ruiz and Tammy Young.Memorial Service, 1:00PM, Sunday, July 7, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.Graveside Service, 11:00AM, Monday, July 8, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.The family, with gratitude, requests contributions to assist with funeral expenses, which can be made directly to The Springs Funeral Services. Online payments may be made through the payment center on the website. Published in The Gazette on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close