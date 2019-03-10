Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Clorine Ittner. View Sign

Ittner

DOROTHY "DOTTIE" CLORINE ITTNER

May 7, 1935 - March 4, 2019

Dorothy C. Ittner passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, from complications following surgery. She was born on May 7, 1935 in Tampa, Florida. She is survived by Dan, her husband of nearly 45 years. Her parents passed when she was young, and she was eventually adopted in her teen years by Mildred Jarvis, living in Wichita, Kansas. She decided to homestead in Seward, Alaska, in the early 60's, but in 1964 she lost everything in the Good Friday earthquake and returned to Wichita.

She met Dan in 1972 and they married in 1974, beginning her career as an Air Force wife. Dan's flying duties took them from Wichita to Georgia, California and Washington, D.C. Then two years in Turkey where she was able to travel to Israel and Egypt, and to Germany, where they lived six years in the small farm town of Schmitshausen. Dottie took up the German lifestyle, from learning to bake Christmas cookies to Volksmarching to keeping up the garden. The locals referred to her as a Blumenfrau. She also indulged in traveling to everywhere she could, even going to Russia before the Cold War was over.

On Dan's retirement from the Air Force, they moved to Security, where she continued to display her passion for beautiful flowers, particularly dahlias and roses and her wonderful boxes of petunias around the deck and front porch. Her peanut brittle and zucchini bread were regular requests from her many friends. Dottie and Dan made numerous trips to Europe, enjoying the river cruises on the Rhine, Main, Danube, Mosel, Saone and Rhone.

Interment will be in a private ceremony at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 3:00 PM on March 15, 2019, at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 S. US Hwy 85/87, Fountain, CO. Please make any donations in her memory to the Fountain Valley Senior Center, 5745 Southmoor Dr, Fountain, CO 80817.







