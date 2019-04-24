Scarcello (nee Ziese)
DOROTHY F. SCARCELLO (NEE ZIESE)
September 22, 1926 April 20, 2019
Dorothy F. Scarcello (nee Ziese), loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born on a farm in Monroe County, Wisconsin on September 22, 1926. Family and friends were extremely important in her life. She enjoyed family vacations, basketball, and bingo. She leaves behind 4 loving children, 2 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Friday, April 26th at Resurrection Lutheran (RLC) at 1:00pm and a Celebration of Life at 5:00pm also at RLC.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019