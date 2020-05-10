Farthing

DOROTHY H. FARTHING

April 11, 2020

Dorothy Arlene Hanson was born 93 years ago in Omaha, Nebraska, the youngest of three children. Despite her father dying when she was very young and growing up in the Depression, she always assured us she had a very happy childhood. She was married twice. Her first husband was Edward Buckingham whom she married in 1949 in St. Louis Missouri and with whom she had a son and daughter. After his death in 1963 she married Donald Farthing in 1968; this marriage added two stepsons and many other loving relatives.

Dorothy lived a life abounding with the joy of family, friends, and adventurous travel. She was a faithful Christian and sang in her Lutheran Church Choir until she was in her 80s. Dorothy loved to travel around the country and the world: from New York to China and Norway to Tierra Del Fuego. She treasured road trips and made a point of visiting every National Park and monument on the route. She also greatly enjoyed cruise vacations, and was blessed with the strength and enthusiasm to make her final cruise just six months before her death.

Dorothy was an intelligent, independent woman who loved puzzles and pursued lifelong learning, engaging with friends and family and participating enthusiastically in the life of her church, her family and her neighborhood.

Dorothy died peacefully at her home in Colorado Springs on April 11, 2020. Her ashes will be buried beside her first husband at the Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. Her memorial service will be postponed until travel and gathering restrictions are lifted.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, two stepsons, nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. In addition, Dorothy is deeply mourned by her many other relatives and countless friends.







