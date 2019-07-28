Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jane (Hill) Schmeets Defebaugh. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Schmeets Defebaugh

DOROTHY JANE (HILL) SCHMEETS DEFEBAUGH

February 26, 1932 July 18, 2019

Dorothy Jane, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born in Marshall, Missouri, on February 26, 1932, to Elsie Jane (Brumble) and John Albert Hill.

After high school graduation, Dorothy attended Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma. It was there that she met Ronald Schmeets, her first husband and father of her four children. Ron preceded her in death in 1987. Dorothy and Ron were residents of Anchorage, Alaska, for 35 years. During that time, Dorothy worked in civil service for the Department of the Army, attaining the grade of GS-12 and the position of Logistics Systems Supervisor for the U.S. Army at Fort Richardson, Alaska. In recognition of her outstanding work performance, she was awarded both the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal and the Civilian Service Commendation Medal. After her retirement, Dorothy moved to Colorado Springs in 1991. At that time, she reconnected with a good friend from college, Scott Defebaugh. They were married in 1993. Dorothy enjoyed time with her family, her PEO membership, knitting, crocheting, dancing and her daily aerobics classes at the YMCA until her health prevented participation. As her health declined, Dorothy found great joy in receiving phone calls, text messages, and pictures from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her use of emojis was a source of great amusement to all recipients. She deeply loved her dog Toto. Dorothy's legacy is her unconditional love and support of her family.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Scott L Defebaugh; son, Brad Schmeets (Betty); daughters: Debby (Rich) Hanlen, Missy (Randy) Cloud, Sandra Beth (Christopher) Frey; grandchildren: Chip, Sarah, Daniel, Alexander, Patrick, Maribeth, Nicholas, Carly, Kelly, Emily, and Ben; and 16 great-grandchildren: Andrew, Elizibeth, Aric, Seth, Wesley, Walter, Keegan, Evelyn, Theodore, Asher, Ezekiel, Elise, Nova, James, Aiden, Elijah, and two more on their way. She is also survived by three stepchildren: Melissa, Scott, and Dan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her parents; five siblings: Theodocia, Pansy, Alberta, John, and Marjorie; grandson, Aric; and stepdaughter, Bonnie.

She was steadfast in her Catholic faith. A Rosary on her behalf will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, and a funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31. Both services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2030 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs. A reception lunch will follow in the parish hall. Interment will be a private family ceremony at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

Memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to two organizations close to her heart, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Mary's Catholic High School.

Dorothy's family is very grateful to Pike's Peak Hospice for their compassionate care in the last months of her life.

