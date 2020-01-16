Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean Harlan Kagarice. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Memorial service 11:00 AM Academy Christian Church 1635 Old Ranch Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kagarice

She married Willis C. Kagarice on July 20, 1952 in Ames. They moved to Colorado Springs in January 1959. She taught GED classes at Ft. Carson and continued there when they were taken on by St. Mary's High School. She ended her career after several years at Coronado and Doherty High Schools.

February 7, 1928 January 12, 2020

DOROTHY JEAN HARLAN KAGARICE

Dorothy Jean Harlan Kagarice went home to the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

She was born on February 7, 1928 to John E. and Dorothy Sweet Harlan in Ames, Iowa. She graduated from Ames High School in 1946, earned an A.A. degree from Colorado Women's College in 1948, and a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in 1950. She began teaching high school English in Spirit Lake, Iowa that year.

She was an active lifelong member of the Disciples of Christ Church in Iowa and Colorado, teaching adult Sunday school classes.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, JoAnn K. and Harold W. Murphree of Sandia Park, New Mexico; sister-in-law, Marilyn Harlan of Florence, South Carolina; brother, Richard D. Harlan of Meridian, Idaho; two nieces; six nephews; surrogate granddaughter, Wendy McPhilips of Denver; as well as good friends and housemates, Lyn Segina and Pat Lawrence. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Russel Harlan; her husband; and daughter, Carol L. Kagarice.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Academy Christian Church, 1635 Old Ranch Road. In lieu of flowers, she would appreciate donations to Bangladesh Christian Mission or Pikes Peak Hospice.







