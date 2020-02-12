Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy June Watson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Watson

DOROTHY JUNE WATSON

May 6, 1928 February 6, 2020

Dorothy June Watson, daughter of the late George and Frances Jenkins was born May 6, 1928 in Bristol, England. That is where, with the Second World War as a backdrop, she met the love of her life, a young American soldier, Sgt. Chester K. Watson. They were married on Valentine's Day, 1946 in Bristol at the Parish Church, Westbury-on Trym and were inseparable from that day until her passing on February 6, 2020 with Chester and her family at her side.

After 20 years as a military spouse and loving mother to their six children, Dorothy and Chester began a new life traveling the country buying and selling antiques. Her favorite National Park was Yellowstone where she and Chester made many trips. She loved to travel to England and "dip her toes in the ocean". She grew beautiful African violets in her home and sold them to a number of Colorado Springs florists. Her garden was another one of her passions which she filled with flowers, vegetables and fruit trees. She loved her dogs Sadie and Bobo and her cat Minnie, but more than anything she loved her family.

She is preceded in death by her son, LCpl Kenneth Gary Watson, in 1968.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Chester Kenneth Watson of Colorado Springs, and her children and their spouses: Shirley & David Woodruff of Binghamton NY, Pamela & Daniel Guerriero of Buffalo, NY, Colleen & Donald Olynick of Woodland Park, CO, Maureen & John Parish and Alan & Terri Watson of Colorado Springs, CO. Also surviving Dorothy are her grandchildren: Rachel Benjamin, David Woodruff, Danielle & Stephanie Guerriero, Jennifer Fernand, Sandie Cockroft, John, Stephen & Madeline Parish, Allison & Michael Watson; and her great-grandchildren: Devon, Ella & Mia Woodruff, Logan & Wyatt Fernand, and Westin & Kaylee Cockroft.

Dorothy is also survived by her beloved twin sister, Barbara Parsons, and her husband, Malcolm Parsons; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in England.

Funeral services scheduled for 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 16, 2020, Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, Colorado.







WatsonDOROTHY JUNE WATSONMay 6, 1928 February 6, 2020Dorothy June Watson, daughter of the late George and Frances Jenkins was born May 6, 1928 in Bristol, England. That is where, with the Second World War as a backdrop, she met the love of her life, a young American soldier, Sgt. Chester K. Watson. They were married on Valentine's Day, 1946 in Bristol at the Parish Church, Westbury-on Trym and were inseparable from that day until her passing on February 6, 2020 with Chester and her family at her side.After 20 years as a military spouse and loving mother to their six children, Dorothy and Chester began a new life traveling the country buying and selling antiques. Her favorite National Park was Yellowstone where she and Chester made many trips. She loved to travel to England and "dip her toes in the ocean". She grew beautiful African violets in her home and sold them to a number of Colorado Springs florists. Her garden was another one of her passions which she filled with flowers, vegetables and fruit trees. She loved her dogs Sadie and Bobo and her cat Minnie, but more than anything she loved her family.She is preceded in death by her son, LCpl Kenneth Gary Watson, in 1968.She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Chester Kenneth Watson of Colorado Springs, and her children and their spouses: Shirley & David Woodruff of Binghamton NY, Pamela & Daniel Guerriero of Buffalo, NY, Colleen & Donald Olynick of Woodland Park, CO, Maureen & John Parish and Alan & Terri Watson of Colorado Springs, CO. Also surviving Dorothy are her grandchildren: Rachel Benjamin, David Woodruff, Danielle & Stephanie Guerriero, Jennifer Fernand, Sandie Cockroft, John, Stephen & Madeline Parish, Allison & Michael Watson; and her great-grandchildren: Devon, Ella & Mia Woodruff, Logan & Wyatt Fernand, and Westin & Kaylee Cockroft.Dorothy is also survived by her beloved twin sister, Barbara Parsons, and her husband, Malcolm Parsons; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in England.Funeral services scheduled for 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 16, 2020, Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, Colorado. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close