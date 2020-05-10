Or Copy this URL to Share

DOROTHY L. BUSTAMENTO

March 29, 1937 Mother's Day 1999



Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

May Angels dance for you on this special day!



We Love and Miss You!

Love, Ruben, Karen, RJ, Danny, Kim and Seven Grandchildren



