Hayes

DOROTHY L. HAYES

March 25, 1921

July 2, 2019

The family of Dorothy Hayes sadly announce her passing at 98 years of age. Dorothy was born in Burkburnett, Texas on March 25, 1921 and departed on July 2, 2019.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She took great pride in caring for her family, home and yard.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jimmy, her parents and all four of her siblings.

She is survived by her daughter Vicky and son Norman along with four grandchildren: Jason, Becca, Allen and Aaron and seven great grandchildren: Devon, Sierra, Jessica, Dominick, Timmy, Jase and Jaxon.

A private committal service is planned.

Remembrances in Dorothy's name may be made to the First United Methodist Church.

Blessed be her memory.






