HawkinsDOROTHY LEE HAWKINSSeptember 29, 1926 May 17, 2020Dorothy Lee Hawkins passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020.She was born on September 29, 1926 in Englewood, Colorado to Clifford and Velma (Owen) Palmer.Dorothy grew up on ranches in eastern Colorado. In 1945 she graduated from Hugo High School. On October 11, 1948 Dorothy married Roger Hawkins. The couple was blessed with two children, Donna and Jim. In 1955 the family moved to a small ranch east of Colorado Springs where Roger and Dorothy resided until the time of their deaths.Mom was a homemaker. She also had many outside interests. Mom and Dad loved to camp and fish, they square danced for many years, and Mom loved to bowl, with or without Dad. She was also the family Chinese checkers champion, but she was known to cheat once in a while. Mom was an active member of Central United Methodist Church for many years. One of Mom's greatest joys was being a grandmother and later a great-grandmother. Her door and her heart were always open and she enjoyed having family and friends drop by.Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Velma Palmer; husband, Roger Hawkins; brother Robert Palmer; and her special four-legged companion, Rally.She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Gary) Eubank of Helena, Montana; son Jim (Tonia) Hawkins of Colorado Springs; grandsons, Cliff (Jess) Westerbur of Auckland, New Zealand, Troy (Regina Remsberg) Westerbur of Fountain, Shane (Stephanie) Westerbur of Livingston, Montana, eight great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Marie Palmer and Hazel Hawkins, plus many nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their gratitude to friends and neighbors who helped Mom out in her later years. We also want to wish to express our heartfelt thanks to Compassus, Heartfelt, and Encompass for the care given in the last month's of Mom's life. Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Research or the Humane Society.