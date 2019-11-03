Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Lesiw. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

DOROTHY LESIW

October 20, 1921 October 24, 2019

Dorothy Jane Lesiw celebrated her 98th birthday on October 20, 2019. Four days later, she passed from this life into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ and is enjoying another celebration and sweet reunion with all of her family and friends that have gone before.

Dorothy Jane Larson was born October 20, 1921 to Ada and Charles Larson in Galena, KS. She grew up in Fort. Collins, CO during the Great Depression. Toward the end of WWII, she worked as an administrative assistant at Camp Amache, a Japanese relocation center in Granada, CO. On December 26, 1945 she married Walter Lesiw, and has been a resident of Colorado Springs since 1963. She was an active member of First Evangelical Free Church and had many wonderful friends there. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, gardening, and her family, and was a stickler for proper grammar and good manners in her children and grandchildren. She had a wonderful sense of humor and prided herself on always being able to find a reason to eat out.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, two sisters, Gladys Serna and Hazel Whitworth, and one great-grandchild, Kylie Potter. She is survived by two daughters, Kris Potter (Cliff - deceased) and Jane Hodge (Jon); four grandchildren, Annie Gavin, Matt Butcher, Ryan Butcher, and Joanna Jones; and nine great-grandchildren. She was well-loved and will be sorely missed, but we know there will be more sweet reunions to look forward to.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Evangelical Free Church, 820 N. 30th St. A reception will follow at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Springs Rescue Mission or First Evangelical Free Church.

