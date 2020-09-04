Rosamond
DOROTHY M. ROSAMOND
February 23, 1922 - August 28, 2020
Dorothy M. Rosamond, 98, passed away of Alzheimer's Disease on August 28, 2020 in Georgetown, TX. Dorothy was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1922, to Melfie (Johnson) and Harry Hartman. She married Sanford E. Rosamond in Chicago in 1946. They had two sons before moving to Colorado Springs, CO, in 1953, where she resided for the following 60 years. Dorothy worked for the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office for 24 years, retiring in 1986 as Deputy Clerk and Recorder. In 2013 Dorothy moved to Georgetown, TX, with her son Robert and daughter-in-law Lynda. Dorothy had a ready smile for everyone she met. She loved reading mystery novels, doing crossword puzzles, traveling, and spending time with her family. Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, Robert, and her husband, Sanford. She is survived by sons Vernon K. Rosamond (Laura), of Byron, MN, and Robert A. Rosamond (Lynda), of Georgetown, TX; grandchildren Andrea Trujillo (Joseph), of Arvada, CO, and Gregory Rosamond (Tania), of Cedar Park, TX; and three great grandsons. In memory of Dorothy donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. A private service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO.