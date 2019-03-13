Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Marie (Purcell) Schneekloth. View Sign

Schneekloth

DOROTHY MARIE (PURCELL) SCHNEEKLOTH

March 19, 1935 March 6, 2019

Dorothy Marie (Purcell) Schneekloth, 83, passed away March 6, 2019.

She was born March 19, 1935 in Gonzales, Texas to Edna and Lemuel Purcell.

Head cheerleader for Gonzales High School and after graduating in 1953, Dorothy worked as a church secretary before moving to Waco, Texas to attend Baylor University. She met Dave Schneekloth who was stationed at a nearby Air Force base. The couple married in 1959, and through correspondence Dorothy graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education in 1962.

Through her travels with the military she taught, volunteered and raised money for local organizations and the community. Dorothy adopted a son, Steve, in 1964 and a daughter, Sharon, in 1967.

After settling down in Colorado Springs, the couple moved to Falcon where Dorothy taught second grade at Falcon Elementary from 1980 to 1999. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered at the Falcon Seniors Group, Peterson Air Force Base thrift store, and was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Kadena Officers Wives Club.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Steve L. (Dawn) Schneekloth; daughter, Sharon L. (Jeffrey) Naylor; grandchildren, Jimmy Lawrence (girlfriend, Hannah), Shana Schneekloth, Casey Cooper, Spencer Cooper, Aran Naylor and Nichole Stormberg; three great-grandchildren, Essence, Inocencio and Vincent; and two sisters, Ailene Lord and Betty Frankenhauser.

Memorial Service, 11:00AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019, Grace Community Church, 9475 Grace Church View, Falcon, Colorado 80831.

Inurnment, Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, Colorado 80236.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to Grace Community Church online at:







3115 East Platte Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80909

(719) 328-1793 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019

