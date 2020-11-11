O'DonnellDOROTHY "JEAN" O'DONNELLJune 22, 1925 November 8, 2020Dorothy "Jean" O'Donnell, nee Ray, died in her Palisades at Broadmoor Park residence on November 8, 2020.She was born June 22, 1925.Jean was the wife of 1stSg Robert J. O'Donnell, United States Marine Corps, (Ret.) who preceded her in death on April 9, 2014.In her younger days, Jean loved showing horses and ballroom dancing - both of which she excelled at. She also loved gourmet cooking and good wine. Later in life, golf was her game, which she played three times a week until three years ago. A stroke took her mobility but her mind was sharp until her death.Jean is survived by her daughters, Cathleen (Craig) Gaul of Pennsylvania, and Noreen (Bruce Schraudner) O'Donnell of Maryland; and four grandchildren, Ashley, Erik, Ryan and Colin.She will be buried with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.Mac and Carrie McKinley and family, much love and thanks for all you did for Jean. She was blessed with you in her life, and said it often.