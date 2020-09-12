Mohr
DOROTHY SUE (GAY) MOHR
July 24, 1939 September 5, 2020
On September 5, 2020, Dorothy Sue Mohr, age 81, passed from this life after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She died very peacefully with her husband and several family members by her side. Dorothy is preceded in death by her mother, Alva H. Gay (Swords) and her father, Robert R. Gay. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles William Mohr, her sisters Marjorie A. Howe and Barbara N. McClellan, her daughter Cindy K. Howard (Russell C. Howard), daughter Tabitha D. Abeyta (Derek A. Abeyta), son Jason M. Mohr (Stacie K. Mohr), 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, church family, and many friends.
Dorothy (Sue) was born on July 24, 1939 in Rodessa, Louisiana where she spent her childhood. She attended Florida College and later obtained her Associates Degree from Blair Junior College in Colorado Springs. She met Charles (Chuck) Mohr on a blind date on Valentine's Day in 1959. They were married in a courthouse in Lafayette, LA on November 28, 1963. Sue served as a stay-at-home mother to their three children, Cindy, Tabitha, and Jason. She spent some of these years fostering children in the Colorado Springs area. She supported her husband in his 20-year military career, living in Louisiana, Washington, California, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Colorado. She later worked as an accountant for 18 years before retiring. Sue spent her retired years enjoying family, serving her church family and community, and traveling abroad with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support pancreatic cancer research at PANCAN.org