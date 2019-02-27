Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Wayne Holmes. View Sign

Holmes

DOROTHY WAYNE HOLMES

August 1, 1927 February 17, 2019

Dorothy Wayne Holmes, daughter of the late James Edward and Evelyn Margaret Holmes was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 1, 1927. She departed this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Dorothy was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System. After graduating from high school, she pursued a career in the United States Air Force. Dorothy Holmes was the first African American woman in the United States Air Force to achieve the rank of Chief Master Sergeant and she was the first female to retire with 30 years of continuous all Air Force service.

Chief Holmes started military duty in Texas and was assigned to various bases during her career in Germany, Japan, Thailand, Puerto Rico, Louisiana, Washington, DC, South Dakota, and the USAF Academy in Colorado Springs. Chief Holmes, in 1976 at the request of Brigadier General Stanley C Beck, Commandant of Cadets, was requested to come to the Air Force Academy to help with the integration of the first women cadets into the previously all male institution.

At the Academy, her position shifted to Deputy Assistant to the Superintendent for plans, programs, and policies. Chief Holmes strove to make her job one that helped all cadets. She was credited with being instrumental in helping female cadets establish social actions and equal opportunity programs at the Academy. In addition to her administrative, counseling and mentoring duties, Chief Holmes was also a guest lecturer in numerous classes. Her Academy duty spanned nearly three years. She charted the path for future generations of women to serve in the military

In recognition of her outstanding 30 years of service in the Air Force, Governor Richard Lamm issued an Executive Order making Thursday, May 31, 1979 the Chief Master Sergeant Dorothy W. Holmes Day. She was also awarded the prestigious Legion of Merit Medal.

During her retirement, Chief Holmes served as National President for two terms of The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA). In addition, she served as the President of the Women in the Air Force Association for 25 years. Chief Holmes was a founding member of the Women in Military Service for America Memorial. In her most recent years, Chief Holmes volunteered at the Peterson Air Force Base Legal Office and the AFB Retiree Activity Office.

Her loving memory will be cherished by her niece, Evelyn Nancy Tyson; nephew, Vernis Michael Welmon; step sister, Celeste Lowe and husband, James Lowe; great nephew, Ain Shamayim Welmon; great great niece, Vivian Sara Welmon and a host of devoted friends.

DECORATIONS:

Meritorious Service Medal - w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster

Air Force Commendation Medal - w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster

Army Commendation Medal

Air Force Outstanding Unit Award- w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster

Air Force Good Conduct Medal - w/3 Oak Leaf Clusters

Army Good conduct Medal - 4 Loops

National Defense Service Medal - w/1 Bronze Service Star

Korean Service Medal

Vietnam Service Medal - 1 Bronze Star

Air Force Longevity Service Award - w/1 Silver Oak Leaf Cluster

USAF NCO Academy Graduate Ribbon - w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster

United Nations Service Medal

Republic of Vietnam Service Medal

Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross - w/Palm

Republic of Vietnam Ribbon for Valour

Legion of Merit Medal

A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Condolences and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting







HolmesDOROTHY WAYNE HOLMESAugust 1, 1927 February 17, 2019Dorothy Wayne Holmes, daughter of the late James Edward and Evelyn Margaret Holmes was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 1, 1927. She departed this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019.Dorothy was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System. After graduating from high school, she pursued a career in the United States Air Force. Dorothy Holmes was the first African American woman in the United States Air Force to achieve the rank of Chief Master Sergeant and she was the first female to retire with 30 years of continuous all Air Force service.Chief Holmes started military duty in Texas and was assigned to various bases during her career in Germany, Japan, Thailand, Puerto Rico, Louisiana, Washington, DC, South Dakota, and the USAF Academy in Colorado Springs. Chief Holmes, in 1976 at the request of Brigadier General Stanley C Beck, Commandant of Cadets, was requested to come to the Air Force Academy to help with the integration of the first women cadets into the previously all male institution.At the Academy, her position shifted to Deputy Assistant to the Superintendent for plans, programs, and policies. Chief Holmes strove to make her job one that helped all cadets. She was credited with being instrumental in helping female cadets establish social actions and equal opportunity programs at the Academy. In addition to her administrative, counseling and mentoring duties, Chief Holmes was also a guest lecturer in numerous classes. Her Academy duty spanned nearly three years. She charted the path for future generations of women to serve in the militaryIn recognition of her outstanding 30 years of service in the Air Force, Governor Richard Lamm issued an Executive Order making Thursday, May 31, 1979 the Chief Master Sergeant Dorothy W. Holmes Day. She was also awarded the prestigious Legion of Merit Medal.During her retirement, Chief Holmes served as National President for two terms of The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA). In addition, she served as the President of the Women in the Air Force Association for 25 years. Chief Holmes was a founding member of the Women in Military Service for America Memorial. In her most recent years, Chief Holmes volunteered at the Peterson Air Force Base Legal Office and the AFB Retiree Activity Office.Her loving memory will be cherished by her niece, Evelyn Nancy Tyson; nephew, Vernis Michael Welmon; step sister, Celeste Lowe and husband, James Lowe; great nephew, Ain Shamayim Welmon; great great niece, Vivian Sara Welmon and a host of devoted friends.DECORATIONS:Meritorious Service Medal - w/1 Oak Leaf ClusterAir Force Commendation Medal - w/1 Oak Leaf ClusterArmy Commendation MedalAir Force Outstanding Unit Award- w/1 Oak Leaf ClusterAir Force Good Conduct Medal - w/3 Oak Leaf ClustersArmy Good conduct Medal - 4 LoopsNational Defense Service Medal - w/1 Bronze Service StarKorean Service MedalVietnam Service Medal - 1 Bronze StarAir Force Longevity Service Award - w/1 Silver Oak Leaf ClusterUSAF NCO Academy Graduate Ribbon - w/1 Oak Leaf ClusterUnited Nations Service MedalRepublic of Vietnam Service MedalRepublic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross - w/PalmRepublic of Vietnam Ribbon for ValourLegion of Merit MedalA Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Condolences and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close