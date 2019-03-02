Dorothy Wayne Holmes

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved Dorothy..."
    - Kent Miller
  • "You are one of the great ones for TREA. NP Philip Hilinski"

Holmes
DOROTHY WAYNE HOLMES
August 1, 1927 February 17, 2019
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Funeral Home
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
1104 South Circle Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
719-391-1918
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Bronze Star
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.