Holmes
DOROTHY WAYNE HOLMES
August 1, 1927 February 17, 2019
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
1104 South Circle Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
719-391-1918
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019