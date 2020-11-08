Comstock
DOUG COMSTOCK
June 16, 1954 October 25, 2020
Doug Comstock passed on October 25th, 2020. A resident of Colorado Springs for the last four decades, he was a nationally renowned award-winning architect, both visionary and sensitive in his designs.
Douglas Allan Comstock was born on June 16th, 1954 to Russell Comstock and Marilyn Gurley Comstock in Gainesville, Georgia. He grew up in Sidney, Ohio, and graduated from Miami University of Ohio with both a bachelor's and a master's degree in Architecture. On December 28th, 2013, he married Judeth Shay Burns, a well-known regional opera singer, in Colorado Springs.
Some of Doug's favorite projects were his first hotel, the Embassy Suites on 1-25, the Garden Grove Marriott and Embassy Suites at Disneyland, the Embassy Suites and Country Club Suites Condominiums in Las Vegas, and other Embassy Suites hotels in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Detroit, and Livonia, Michigan. He was a registered architect in 15 states, and designed and built over ten million square feet of commercial property across the United States.
He was an accomplished artist, a member of the national Unity Spiritual Center, an Eagle Scout, a lover of fast cars, a comic book connoisseur, an experienced scuba diver, and a world traveler.
Doug is survived by his loving wife Judeth, his sister Catherine, his son Brenton, his grandchildren Amalia and Benjamin, and his adoring dogs, Poppy and Haze.
An outdoor memorial service and reception will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14th at the Trolley Building, 523 South Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs. COVID protocols will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Doug's name may be made to the Humane Society of Fremont County, at 110 Rhodes Avenue, Caon City, Colorado, 81212, or at fremonthumane.com
Doug was a man who literally built his dreams into reality- generous in every sense of the word. He took great delight in creating beautiful things, but his love was even greater for the people and furry friends around him. Our grief at his loss is boundless.