Heyliger
DOUG HEYLIGER
May 11, 1948
June 3, 2020
Doug (aka "Commando)") passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at the age of 72 with his daughter, Amy Watterson and son, John Heyliger by his side. He left behind many family and lifelong friends and was the happiest when organizing a reunion or gathering of friends of any sort. He was an unofficial historian of The Broadmoor Hotel, a place he was extremely fond of. He had a smile for everyone and a joke for any occasion.
A 1966 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, he excelled in athletics, particularly baseball and hockey. Following in his father's footsteps, both he and his twin brother Don (1948 - 2012) played hockey for the University of Michigan under the tutelage of their uncle, Al Renfrew. After graduating from Michigan, he returned to Colorado and had a successful career in sales management. Additionally, he spent several years contributing to the success of the Independence Center of Colorado Springs founded by his sister Vicki.
Doug is survived by his sisters: Susan (David) Handy and Vicki Skoog, children; Amy (Stu) Watterson and John (Lauren) Heyliger. Nephew; David (Heather) Mitschler, Nieces; Marka (Winston) Kettle and Elizabeth Swanson and he adored his five grandchildren: Carley, Macy, Mallory, Lindsay and Ben.
A celebration of life will be held in Colorado Springs at a later date once health restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Heyliger Family Fund to: USA Hockey Youth Program, www.usahockeyfoundation.com
Walter L. Bush, Jr. Center, 1775 Bob Johnson Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4090
DOUG HEYLIGER
May 11, 1948
June 3, 2020
Doug (aka "Commando)") passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at the age of 72 with his daughter, Amy Watterson and son, John Heyliger by his side. He left behind many family and lifelong friends and was the happiest when organizing a reunion or gathering of friends of any sort. He was an unofficial historian of The Broadmoor Hotel, a place he was extremely fond of. He had a smile for everyone and a joke for any occasion.
A 1966 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, he excelled in athletics, particularly baseball and hockey. Following in his father's footsteps, both he and his twin brother Don (1948 - 2012) played hockey for the University of Michigan under the tutelage of their uncle, Al Renfrew. After graduating from Michigan, he returned to Colorado and had a successful career in sales management. Additionally, he spent several years contributing to the success of the Independence Center of Colorado Springs founded by his sister Vicki.
Doug is survived by his sisters: Susan (David) Handy and Vicki Skoog, children; Amy (Stu) Watterson and John (Lauren) Heyliger. Nephew; David (Heather) Mitschler, Nieces; Marka (Winston) Kettle and Elizabeth Swanson and he adored his five grandchildren: Carley, Macy, Mallory, Lindsay and Ben.
A celebration of life will be held in Colorado Springs at a later date once health restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Heyliger Family Fund to: USA Hockey Youth Program, www.usahockeyfoundation.com
Walter L. Bush, Jr. Center, 1775 Bob Johnson Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4090
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.