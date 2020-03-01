Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doug Thunberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thunberg

Despite the physical difficulties caused by his TBI, he continued to participate in community activities, painting and outdoor adventures for the disabled. Doug remained a strong, friendly, resilient and deeply faithful servant to the Lord to the end. His smile, humor and kindness will be sorely missed.

September 20, 1951 February 6, 2020

DOUG THUNBERG

Douglas M. Thunberg (68), beloved brother and friend passed away in Colorado Springs on February 6th, 2020 to find eternal peace.

Doug was born on September 20, 1951 in Kearney, NE; graduated from Kearney High School (NE) in 1969; graduated from the University of Nebraska; and worked at the NE Department of Roads (Lincoln) Materials Research Chemistry Lab until his tragic bicycle accident in 1980 that resulted in a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Doug was preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Lynn (Griffis) Thunberg. Doug is survived by his brother, Larry (Deborah) Thunberg, his sister, Lisa (Troy) Rice and his niece, Sophie Thunberg.

A memorial service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, March 14th at Sunnyside Christian Church, 2025 N. Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs Colorado, 80915.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial donations to Sunnyside Christian Church online at:





