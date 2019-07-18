Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doug Wheeland. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Wheeland

DOUG WHEELAND

January 8, 1944

July 12, 2019

On Friday, July 12, 2019, Doug Wheeland, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 75 in his home, surrounded by the people and pets he loved most.

Doug was born on January 8, 1944 in Alexandria, Minnesota to Robert and Lola (Player) Wheeland. Despite having only obtained a high school diploma, he built a career in the technology industry, serving as an Electronic Technician for the Navy for 5 years. He then worked at Control Data, where he was handpicked by Seymour Cray to serve on the initial team of 50 employees building the world's first and fastest supercomputer. He retired as the Vice President of hardware engineering for Cray Research in 1990. On September 23rd, 1989 he married Karen Mielnik. After 2 years of waiting, in June, 1999 they traveled to China where they adopted a beautiful little girl they named Olivia, who brought tremendous joy to their lives and completed their family.

Doug had a passion for learning, which translated into his diverse variety of hobbies ranging from Ham radio, astronomy, and racquetball, to motorcycles. He loved the outdoors, frequently working in his garden and hiking in the mountains. He was cherished by his friends and family for his generosity, kindness and positive attitude.

Doug left behind his wife Karen and their daughter Olivia, as well as his sister, Patricia (Don) Bakke and a host of wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. Per his wishes, a small, private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pikes Peak Hospice, the Humane Society of Colorado Springs, or any charity of the benefactor's choosing.







