Allen
DOUGLAS CHARLES ALLEN
January 12, 1970 August 16, 2020
Douglas Charles Allen was a loving and attentive father and husband. He was an exceptional builder that leaves his lasting detailed and creative touch on family homes, died after a short battle with CNS Lymphoma on August 16, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Doug is survived by his parents, Donald and Shirley Allen; his wife, Jannelle Allen; his children, Dahlia (16), Jade (14), and Ruby (11). He is also survived by his brother, Stephen, and sister, Melany, and his aunt Carolyn Songer. He is survived by his niece Elisabeth.
Doug was born in Fremont, California on January 12, 1970 to Donald and Shirley Allen. He graduated from San Jose State University in California with a degree in Aerospace Engineering in 1993. After several years as an aerospace engineer, Doug decided to strike out on his own in a new career of custom home building and remodeling. On June 15, 1996, he married Jannelle, a small business owner, the love of his life. On April 17, 2004, May 25, 2006, and March 5, 2009 respectively, he welcomed three beautiful, smart, and athletic daughters into his life. His daughters were the most important part of his life and he spent all of the time he could with them in all aspects of their life. Doug was dedicated to being a father that was present in every way for his girls.
Doug was a devoted husband, father and avid athlete. He did a variety of sports including soccer, wrestling, and acrobatics growing up. He played soccer for San Jose State University. His athletic passion developed into a love of triathlon and Doug completed five Ironman races and numerous half Ironman and other distance triathlons. Doug shared his love of sport with his wife and daughters and was the consummate sports dad, taking kids to practices and games. Doug loved to go mountain biking with friends and family. Doug was dedicated to healthy living and eating and taught his children excellent healthy habits.
Doug was known for his love of life, mischievous sense of humor, and jovial manner that would light up any room he entered. He loved to be silly and just have plain old fun anytime and anywhere. Everyone could always count on Doug to bring the fun and smiles.
An internment service for family is scheduled for August 20 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs. A Celebration of Life will be on August 22nd at the Allen home. Donations can be made to the family's GoFundMe page at https://gf.me/u/yq8cy9