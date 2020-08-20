1/1
Douglas Charles Allen
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen
DOUGLAS CHARLES ALLEN
January 12, 1970 August 16, 2020
Douglas Charles Allen was a loving and attentive father and husband. He was an exceptional builder that leaves his lasting detailed and creative touch on family homes, died after a short battle with CNS Lymphoma on August 16, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Doug is survived by his parents, Donald and Shirley Allen; his wife, Jannelle Allen; his children, Dahlia (16), Jade (14), and Ruby (11). He is also survived by his brother, Stephen, and sister, Melany, and his aunt Carolyn Songer. He is survived by his niece Elisabeth.
Doug was born in Fremont, California on January 12, 1970 to Donald and Shirley Allen. He graduated from San Jose State University in California with a degree in Aerospace Engineering in 1993. After several years as an aerospace engineer, Doug decided to strike out on his own in a new career of custom home building and remodeling. On June 15, 1996, he married Jannelle, a small business owner, the love of his life. On April 17, 2004, May 25, 2006, and March 5, 2009 respectively, he welcomed three beautiful, smart, and athletic daughters into his life. His daughters were the most important part of his life and he spent all of the time he could with them in all aspects of their life. Doug was dedicated to being a father that was present in every way for his girls.
Doug was a devoted husband, father and avid athlete. He did a variety of sports including soccer, wrestling, and acrobatics growing up. He played soccer for San Jose State University. His athletic passion developed into a love of triathlon and Doug completed five Ironman races and numerous half Ironman and other distance triathlons. Doug shared his love of sport with his wife and daughters and was the consummate sports dad, taking kids to practices and games. Doug loved to go mountain biking with friends and family. Doug was dedicated to healthy living and eating and taught his children excellent healthy habits.
Doug was known for his love of life, mischievous sense of humor, and jovial manner that would light up any room he entered. He loved to be silly and just have plain old fun anytime and anywhere. Everyone could always count on Doug to bring the fun and smiles.
An internment service for family is scheduled for August 20 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs. A Celebration of Life will be on August 22nd at the Allen home. Donations can be made to the family's GoFundMe page at https://gf.me/u/yq8cy9




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Interment
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
the Allen home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
(719) 520-1817
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved