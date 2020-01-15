Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Marshall Jardine. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Memorial service 11:00 AM Grace and St. Stephen's Church 601 N. Tejon St. Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jardine

DOUGLAS MARSHALL JARDINE

December 12, 1929

November 24, 2019

Douglas Marshall Jardine, passed away November 24, 2019. He was born December 12, 1929. He passed 19 days prior to his 90th birthday, and 25 days before his 69th wedding anniversary, to Mary Lou Jardine.

Born to Douglas C. Jardine and Lillian A. Jardine in Colorado Springs. He was a lifelong resident of Colorado Springs, other than attending college at University of Colorado-Boulder, and a short stay out of state to be closer to his daughter and son. He was a family man, inventor, active in community affairs and a Seabee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Jardine and Lillian Jardine; sister, Audrey Jardine; and his son, Timothy Jardine. He is survived by his life long love, high school sweetheart and only girl he ever dated; Mary Lou; his daughter, Cherie Jardine O'Connor (Whitney) of Hawaii; his son, Greg Jardine (Jennifer) of Colorado Springs; daughter-in-law, Diane Jardine of Colorado Springs; grandson, Van Jardine of Arvada, CO; and sister, Ann Garrison of Roswell, NM.

He attended Steel School, North Junior High and graduated from Colorado Springs High School (Palmer) in 1948. He graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder in 1952, with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. While attending college, he received two scholarship awards. The James F Lincoln award, for a paper on design of heat exchangers, and one by the Department of Mechanical Engineering at CU. After graduating, he returned to Colorado Springs to work for his father, in the family owned Jardine Construction and Plumbing Company. He eventually took the reins of the business. At one point it was the largest underground cablevision contractor in the nation, as this infrastructure was being established. He eventually liquidated the business after having "enough fun" during the gas moratorium and oil price spikes in the 1970's. He then worked for Kaman Sciences, and later a Saudi Arabian company, building desalinization plants in the Middle East. He finally worked as the project manager for the Powers Blvd expansion. He was active in the community, and most recently, was a community representative for a group charged with hazardous waste clean up, at Fort Carson. He was also active in Habitat for Humanity, Silver Key and assisted Grace and St Stephen's Church in up-fitting their office building. In the early 1970's, he was an integral part of the City sponsored nonprofit, The Phoenix Corporation, to build a solar heated house for the parade of homes, which was the first solar heated house west of the Mississippi River. Doug designed the heat storage and heat pump used in the house, which was patented. He also had three other patents to his name, ranging from a method to purify particulate out of liquid, heat reclaiming method and apparatus to an improved method to more economically utilize a heat pump.

He retired as a Commander from the US Naval Reserves Seabees, in 1989 after decades of service. Besides his leadership in the Seabees, he completed- Navy War College; Nuecleonics for the Navy; Naval Machinery Course and Atomic, Biological and Chemical Warfare courses.

Of all his accomplishments, most notable was his devotion and his strength to his wife and family. Notably, after his son Tim passed, he served as a father figure for his grandson, Van. He lived a long and fruitful life and will be missed. However, we're all full of gratitude and blessings that he was in our life. He was one of the good guys!

A memorial service at Grace and St. Stephen's Church, 601 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation's in Doug's memory be made to Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region or the Navy SEAL Foundation.







