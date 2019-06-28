McClure
DOUGLAS MCCLURE
May 8, 2019
Douglas McClure 66, banker, died on May 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Becky and sons, Miles (Teresa) of Colorado Springs, Marcus (Taylor) of Exeter, CA and daughter, Mallori Miller (Brandon) of Alexandria, VA.
Memorial will be on June 30th at 4:00 pm at Cheyenne Mountain Presbyterian Church, 4450 WestMeadow Drive. Burial follows in Stafford, KS.
Arrangements: Dove-Witt Mortuary
Published in The Gazette on June 28, 2019