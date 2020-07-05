Sickles

DREW CASPER SICKLES

October 4, 1982 June 14, 2020

Drew Casper Sickles passed away unexpectedly, on 14 Jun 2020. At his side was his soul mate of ten years, Melissa. Born at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, HI, on 4 Oct 1982, his first five years was as a "Marine brat" between Camp Lejeune, NC, and Okinawa, Japan, before settling in Colorado Springs in 1988. Drew attended Penrose Elementary School; Russell/Challenger Jr Highs; and Rampart High School before graduating from Kubasaki High School, Okinawa, Japan, 2001. He was the Foreman for CrackerJack Mud Jacking. Drew is survived by his beautiful wife Melissa; son Koali'i; daughters Makayla Rose, Maleah (Elijah) Anding, Mariah Sutton; his "little big brother" Charles (Chas) Sickles; mom Wanda (Roger) Harmon; dad CJ (Bing) Sickles; grandson Malijah; other siblings Rene Villines, Abby Conrad, Roger F Harmon, Janelle Harmon; and many relatives and friends. Celebration of Life, 12 Jul 2020, Hillside Gardens and Event Center, 1006 S Institute St, Colo Spgs, CO 80903, 12:30pm.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store