DREXEL DEWAYNE LAWSON
November 3, 1935 March 27, 2020
Drexel Dewayne Lawson, 84, passed from this life on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1935 in Orsburg, MO and moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 1936. His parents were Glen D. & Viola M. Krugh-Lawson. He went to Buena Vista School & Main High School. He then went into the U.S. Navy & was on the AKA Ship & the USS Charles S. Sperry. He then returned to Colorado Springs, working at Coca Cola, Print Shop on the West side, Golf Acres Enco, Platte Floral, Broadmoor Florist & Greenhouse, Circle Florist, Anthony's Heavy Equipment, Garrison Striping, Lawson Livestock Removal, Cowan Trucking, C&H Transportation, J.B. Hunt Transportation & Hyponex Corporation.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Cathy) O'Connell-Lawson; brother, Verlin G. Lawson & wife, Linda of Colorado Springs; children, Kevin Lawson, Annette (Bruce) Kennedy, Kelli (Matt) Trujillo, Debra (Mark) Jedynak, Jerry (Lisa) Lawson & Michael Lawson; 14 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cappadona Funeral Home, 1020 E. Fillmore St., Colorado Springs, CO. is in the preparation of the body. Service will be at a later date because of the virus.
Published in The Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020