DURWARD KELLY COLGROVE (KELLY)

May 13, 1942 September 19, 2019

Kelly was born on May 13, 1942 in Park Rapids, Minnesota, to Durward M. Colgrove and Mary (McDougall) Colgrove. He graduated from Hibbing High School in Hibbing, Minnesota in 1960. He served in the Navy from 1962 - 1965, and traveled to various places during his service, most memorably Sicily. He was last stationed in Jacksonville, Florida. After the Navy he worked in sales for a number of years and sold appliances for Sears, co-owned a meat business/butcher shops, and later sold cars and boats. The last 20 years of his work-life he worked in Quality Assurance for Rocketdyne/Boeing on the B1-B, Space Shuttle, and other programs in Canoga Park, CA, Palmdale, CA, Edwards AFB, CA, and occasionally Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, and Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

Kelly married Sandra Mosher in 1965 and the marriage produced a son, Darrin. Though the marriage did not endure, they shared love and pride for Darrin.

In 1977 Kelly married Joan (Shefflette) and they had a son, Quentin. Though their personalities were very different, resulting in some interesting times, their marriage deepened and strengthened through the years.

Kelly was preceded in death by his parents, his infant sister Carole, his sister Kathleen (Kay), and grandnephew Ryan. He is survived by his brother, Robert (Hilde), of Colorado Springs, his wife Joan of Florissant, son Darrin, of Jacksonville, Florida, and son Quentin, of Lancaster, California. He is also survived by nephews Robert (Michelle), Bill (Debbie), John (Gwen), nieces Kimberly (Jim), and Carole, cousin Mick (Jill), mother-in-law Lois, sister-in-law Nancy (John), grandnieces Andrea and Claire, and grandnephews Chad and Michael, and grandchildren, Christian, Ana, Ellie, Ava and Zoe.

Kelly LOVED life. He loved his family, friends, fishing, cooking, eating, sports, watching old westerns/old movies, word puzzles, and so many things about every day life. His energy, humor and zest for each day were and continue to be an inspiration. He had a strong presence and personality and was not known for his patience but was known for generosity with his time and energy. He loved people and made friends easily. He made a difference. Kelly was thankful for the life he had in the mountains, and for those he loved.

A graveside service will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs on Friday, October 4 at 10:00 AM. A get-together is planned at his home in Florissant at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 5. All who knew him are welcome. Condolences and memories can be sent to





