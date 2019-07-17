Cuzick
DUSTIN JAMES CUZICK
April 8, 1983 - July 11, 2019
Dustin J. Cuzick passed away at the age of 36 on July 11, 2019 surrounded by friends and family at Penrose Main Hospital. Dustin was born April 8, 1983 in San Mateo, California. Dustin is the son of Suzanne and Paul Warnecke and James and Haya Cuzick.
Dustin was an investigative reporter for KKTV 11 News in Colorado Springs. Dustin's loving, kind spirit and hilarious personality made him an absolute joy to be around and all who met him loved him. He touched the lives of so many people and despite a lifelong illness he never stopped smiling or cracking jokes to make those around him laugh. His memory will live on forever in those who knew him.
Dustin is survived by his father, James (Haya) Cuzick; mother, Suzanne (Paul) Warnecke; siblings, Noelle (Randy) Avery, Amber Cuzick (Erik Lopez), Brooke (Brandon) Kissam, Trevor (Jocelyn) Cuzick, Brandy Warnecke, Taylor Warnecke, and Dylan Cuzick; nephews and niece, Jaxon and Grace Avery, Harrison and Paxton Kissam, and Abel Cuzick; and his grandfather, Arthur Draughon.
Memorial Service, 1:00PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019, Meridian Point Church, 5450 North Meridian Road, Peyton, Colorado 80831.
In lieu of flowers, the family would love to hear any memories you have of Dustin. These can be given to the family at the service or sent to Paul and Suzanne Warnecke, C/O The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019