DUSTIN PAUL KEARNS

March 14, 1983 December 5, 2019

On Thursday Dec 5th, 2019, Dustin Paul Kearns Loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and father, passed away at the age of 36 of SUDEP. He was born March 14, 1983 in Aurora, Il to Tamara S Kearns Brown. He graduated in 2002 from Oswego High School. He also graduated from Cordon Bleau Culinary Arts. He is survived by 2 sons Ayden M Kearns and Tucker J Kearns. He was loved by many friends and family, from Oswego, Il to Colorado Springs/Falcon, CO to Alaska to Apache Junction, AZ. He had many phases to his life and each one made him the man that he is to all of us.

He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, fires, star gazing, cooking, shooting his guns and bows. He instilled all these concepts in his young boys which made him the happiest. Being a father is what Dustin was most proud of. Daddy is what made him smile and beam every day with pride.

Services will be June 27th at 11AM At Meridian Point Church/ C.O.R.E 5450 Meridian Rd. Falcon, CO 80831, followed by a Pig roast at our house.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Disney fund that Dustin started for the boy's adventure.







