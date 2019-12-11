Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 4 photos Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Kolbezen

DYLYN BARBARA KOLBEZEN

December 5, 2019 June 12, 2003

It is with great loss and sadness we announce the unexpected death of the sunshine of our lives, Dylyn Barbara Kolbezen, on December 5th, 2019 from complications of leukemia. She and her twin brother, Hunter, were born on June 12th, 2003.

Dylyn is the daughter of Gretchen Van Tuyl Kolbezen and Bruce Kolbezen. She will be forever missed by her loving family and amazing extended chosen family.

Dylyn loved so many and was loved by so many more. She had a positive energy that radiated. She loved being around family and friends. Her kind and gentle nature, quick wit, and astute observation always left you thinking how absolutely beautiful, funny, and intelligent she was. Her smile lit up the room. Dylyn had a spirit and enthusiasm that could not be dampened. She faced every challenge with amazing resolve and determination. She loved to travel and, especially, loved to spend time with her family in Florida.

She was 16 years old and a sophomore at Cheyenne Mountain High School. A celebration of life will be planned after the new year.

Dylyn and her family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to each and every one of the medical and support staff of Children's Hospital Colorado for their expert and compassionate care for Dylyn.

In lieu of meals and flowers, Dylyn's Dream is a travel fund set up by friends to carry out the journeys Dylyn had planned. Help Gretchen and Hunter create new memories while preserving hers at

Dylyn, a true giver herself, would be honored by your gift to the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation, in her memory and in support of the Hospital for the benefit of other children and their families. Gifts may be mailed to the foundation at 13123 E. 16th Avenue, Mailbox 045, Aurora, CO 80045, or made online at

www.childrenscolorado

. Should you wish, Amy of the foundation can be contacted directly at 720-777-1760.





