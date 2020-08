Or Copy this URL to Share

Minton

EARL L MINTON

July 1926 - July 2020

Earl Minton passed away at home on Sunday, July 26. He was a pastor and missionary for 45 yrs, but never retired from ministering to people. He was a loving husband to Dorothy for 71 yrs, father of 3 daughters (MaryEllen, Nancy, and RamiaJoy), grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 16, and a beloved friend to many. A private service will be Aug. 5 at Calvary Worship Center.







