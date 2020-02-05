Earnest Lee Mason (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earnest Lee Mason.
Service Information
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-634-1597
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mason
EARNEST LEE MASON
June 18, 1934 February 1, 2020
Earnest "Earnie" Lee Mason, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Black Forest, Colorado. He was born June 18, 1934 to Gilbert and Evelyn (Decker) Mason in Jefferson City, Missouri. On September 1, 1956 he married Marian (Punkie) Alice O'Neal in Raton, New Mexico. Earnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, mechanics; rooting for the Denver Broncos and watching Westerns.
Survivors include his wife Marian (Punkie); his daughter, Pam Hiller (Jim) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; 5 grandchildren Shana (Justin), Nick (Calitta), Eric, Luke and Christina; great step grandson Keegan; his dog Rex as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son John G. Mason; half brother Rick Hayden.
A time of gathering will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Shrine of Remembrance Funeral Home, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers please donate to in Earnie's name.
Online Condolences:
ShrineOfRemembrance.com
logo
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations