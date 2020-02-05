Mason
EARNEST LEE MASON
June 18, 1934 February 1, 2020
Earnest "Earnie" Lee Mason, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Black Forest, Colorado. He was born June 18, 1934 to Gilbert and Evelyn (Decker) Mason in Jefferson City, Missouri. On September 1, 1956 he married Marian (Punkie) Alice O'Neal in Raton, New Mexico. Earnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, mechanics; rooting for the Denver Broncos and watching Westerns.
Survivors include his wife Marian (Punkie); his daughter, Pam Hiller (Jim) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; 5 grandchildren Shana (Justin), Nick (Calitta), Eric, Luke and Christina; great step grandson Keegan; his dog Rex as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son John G. Mason; half brother Rick Hayden.
A time of gathering will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Shrine of Remembrance Funeral Home, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers please donate to in Earnie's name.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020