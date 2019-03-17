Knight
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith I. Knight.
EDITH I. KNIGHT March 4, 2019
On March 4, 2019, Edith went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 83 years old and passed from a battle with influenza.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, son, Bobby, and son-in-law, Fred. Edith is survived by her two daughters, Jo Dee and Diane, daughter-in-law, Sherry, two granddaughters, Alexis and Ashley, grandson-in-law, Matt, and her three great grandchildren, Michael, Abigail, and Aaron. She is also survived by her sisters, Ruth Ann and Grace.
Her passions in life were her faith; her granddaughters and great grandchildren; working and living at The Pink House at Glen Eyrie; studying General Palmer and giving historical tours at the Glen Eyrie Castle; and being God's servant.
A private family celebration of life will be held in April. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Navigators, or The .
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019