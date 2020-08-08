KnightEDITH MAY KNIGHTAugust 5, 2020 May 3, 1934Edith May Knight, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born in Golva, North Dakota, May 3, 1934, the second to the youngest of nine children. Born to Oscar and Edith Granat.Family and friends were extremely important in her life. Edith leaves behind to cherish her memory three sons, Dale, Reno and Jared and two daughters, Debra and Tammy. Edith had 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.Visitation will take place Sunday, August 5, 2020, from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at Swan Law Funeral Home, 501 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO. The funeral will be held immediately after at 1:00 p.m. at Swan Law Funeral Home.Private burial will take at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.