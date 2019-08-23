Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith P. Roberts. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Viewing 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Roswell Community Church 2728 Beacon St Colorado Springs , CO View Map Service 3:00 PM Roswell Community Church 2728 Beacon St Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edith P. Roberts passed from this life into glory, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Edith was born October 31, 1919, the sixth of seven children, who grew up on a small farm outside Murphysboro, Il. She met her husband, Richard Roberts, while working at a laundry in Murphysboro. They were married for 63 years, moving to Colorado Springs in 1957, that year they also began attending Roswell Community Church. While attending Roswell Community Church she assisted with Sunday School classes, Junior Church and also helped with many other functions of the church through the years. She was a homemaker and a wonderful Mom.

Richard and Edith had four children, all who survive her; David (Mary) who live in Marysville, WA, Susan, Richard and Sally (Tom) Flannery who all live in Colorado Springs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday 8/24, at Roswell Community Church, 2728 Beacon St, Colorado Springs CO 80907. Brunch 12:30-1:30pm, viewing 2:00-3:00pm with service following at 3:00pm. She will be laid to rest with Richard next week at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

