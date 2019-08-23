Roberts
EDITH P. ROBERTS
October 31, 1919 August 21, 2019
Edith P. Roberts passed from this life into glory, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Edith was born October 31, 1919, the sixth of seven children, who grew up on a small farm outside Murphysboro, Il. She met her husband, Richard Roberts, while working at a laundry in Murphysboro. They were married for 63 years, moving to Colorado Springs in 1957, that year they also began attending Roswell Community Church. While attending Roswell Community Church she assisted with Sunday School classes, Junior Church and also helped with many other functions of the church through the years. She was a homemaker and a wonderful Mom.
Richard and Edith had four children, all who survive her; David (Mary) who live in Marysville, WA, Susan, Richard and Sally (Tom) Flannery who all live in Colorado Springs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday 8/24, at Roswell Community Church, 2728 Beacon St, Colorado Springs CO 80907. Brunch 12:30-1:30pm, viewing 2:00-3:00pm with service following at 3:00pm. She will be laid to rest with Richard next week at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Community Church.
Published in The Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019