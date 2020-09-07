ThomasEDITH THOMASJanuary 2, 1931 August 29, 2020Born to Boyd and Iona Carson Edie grew up in Stausberg, Ohio with many wonderful memories of Garber Brothers store, long bike rides, good friends and Halloween pranks. She was the eldest of 3 with brothers Dick & Don. She worked as a telephone operator and after high school, she joined the United States Air Force. She was a drill instructor and then became a member of the Women's Air Force Band (WAF band). She married traveled to France then Florida then Pennsylvania then Colorado Springs then Canada and returned to Colorado Springs all while she was starting her family. They returned to Colorado Springs in 1965 and she was later divorced. In 1971 she began her long career for Harrison School District 2. She retired in 1995 but continued to substitute until 2013. She loved the Denver Broncos, reading, crossword puzzles, shopping and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and recently her youngest brother, Donald Carson. She is survived by her brother, Boyd Carson, her sister-in-law Karen Carson, her children Michael Thomas, ( Dawn), Sue Midkiff, Greg Thomas (Karin), Dale Thomas (Elaine), 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. She believed in Jesus Christ as her Savior and was later baptized in obedience of the written Word by Pastor Kirk Youngblood of Parker Bible Church. Praise be to God, she is with her Father in heaven.