Clark

EDMUND "ED" DON CLARK

July 5th, 2020 September 2nd, 2020

Edmund Clark, 56, died peacefully after battling stomach and kidney cancer. A wake will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 12th at 1944 North Chelton Road in Colorado Springs.

Eddie was born in 1964 in California to Joanne Hopper. He was a devoted father, friend and brother. Ed joins his mother and two brothers in heaven. His friends, two sisters, two daughters, and four grandchildren mourn him earth-side. He loved creating beautiful food in his executive chef career that spanned the last 35 years.

Ed was the most generous, charming, and hilarious man who would do anything for his friends and family- for anyone. He was deeply creative and enjoyed gardening, re-purposing treasures, making glass art, working on his vintage cars, growing his antique collections, and entertaining others.

Edmund will be dearly missed by everyone who has met, and therefore loved him.







