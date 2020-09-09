Scanlan
EDNA CRISTINA SCANLAN
September 14, 1939 September 3, 2020
Edna Cristina Scanlan, 80, of Colorado Springs passed away on 3 September, 2020. She is survived by her son, Gary and two daughters, Jacqueline and Bridgette; her husband Lambert's three sons, Bob, Steve and Paul, and four daughters, Susan, Beth, Ann and Lynne; 18 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Edna is also survived by her brother, John and sisters, Valerie and Catherine. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lambert Scanlan; brother, Gabe Brito and parents Alex and Josephine Brito. A Vigil will be held 630pm,13 September and Funeral Mass at 10am, 14 September at St Patrick's Catholic Church. Visit www.cappadonafh.com
to read a complete obituary.