1/1
Edna Cristina Scanlan
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scanlan
EDNA CRISTINA SCANLAN
September 14, 1939 September 3, 2020
Edna Cristina Scanlan, 80, of Colorado Springs passed away on 3 September, 2020. She is survived by her son, Gary and two daughters, Jacqueline and Bridgette; her husband Lambert's three sons, Bob, Steve and Paul, and four daughters, Susan, Beth, Ann and Lynne; 18 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Edna is also survived by her brother, John and sisters, Valerie and Catherine. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lambert Scanlan; brother, Gabe Brito and parents Alex and Josephine Brito. A Vigil will be held 630pm,13 September and Funeral Mass at 10am, 14 September at St Patrick's Catholic Church. Visit www.cappadonafh.com to read a complete obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
(719) 520-1817
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved