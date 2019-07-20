Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Dolarosa Clark. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 2:00 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Morrilton , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clark

EDNA DOLAROSA CLARK

June 30, 1922

July 14, 2019

Edna Dolarosa Clark died in Conway, Arkansas on July 14, 2019. She was 97 years old. Dola was born June 30, 1922 in Albuquerque, NM, the eighth of thirteen children from a pioneering Albuquerque family. Her parents were Edward Sherman Rodgers and Teresa Mae (Bevin) Rodgers.

Dola grew up in Albuquerque,. She was valedictorian of her class at St. Mary's High School and also attended the University of San Francisco. She met her husband of 55 years, Col. James H. Clark (Ret) while working for Trailways Bus Company in Las Vegas, NM. When the Korean War began, Jim reenlisted in the U.S. Army and Dola became the ultimate military wife. While Jim fought in Korea and Vietnam , Dola raised four children. She loved the travel and the friendships formed by the military life. The family settled in Colorado Springs, making it home for 50 years. While in Colorado Springs, Dola worked at the Post Exchange as the Assistant Personnel Manager for 25 years. Her passions included bridge and politics. A Life Master of Bridge , Dola also was a member of ACBL and was the Secretary for the Cheyenne Mountain Republican Women's Club. She was a devoted lifelong Catholic and was an active member of the St. Paul's Parish.

Dola is survived by three children, Doug (Carol) Clark of Conway, AR, Rob Clark of San Antonio, TX, and Leslie (Paul) Graves of Gallup, NM. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jeremiah (Stephanie) Clark of San Antonio, TX, Kelleigh (Luke) Bellack of Oklahoma City, OK, Zak Clark of Springdale, AR, Cody (Jordan) Clark of Maumelle, AR, Justyn Graves of Charleston, SC, Logan Ward Graves of Cheyenne, WY and Zebulon Graves of Phoenix, AZ. Her seven great grand children are Cooper, Tyler and AnnaKaye Clark of Springdale, AR, Finley and Sloan Clark of Maumelle AR , Alexis Bellack of Oklahoma City, OK and Declynn Avery Ward of Cheyenne, WY. In addition, Dola is survived by a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Dola is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jim Clark and her son, Bruce Clark.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morrilton, AR.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dola's name may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Bridge Center of Colorado Springs or any .





