Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM Evergreen Cemetery Colo. Springs. , CO

Stinebeck

EDNA ELIZABETH (WARD) STINEBECK

March 29, 2019

Edna Elizabeth (Ward) Stinebeck of Robbins, NC blessed with 90 years of age, went into the loving arms of Jesus March 29, 2019. An Air Force bride of Cletus M. Ward who proceeded her in death, Edna traveled the US extensively, raising 3 sons and enjoying a career in retail sales with Sears.

She established Colorado as her favorite place in 1955. After marriage to Dale Stinebeck she resided in CO and TX and after his death in CO, NC and TX near family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, 3 sisters; Sue Newbold, Gladys Tew, and Mazie Blackmon, son Larry B. Ward and grandchild Mary Ward. She is survived by her sister Cora Mae Atkinson of Fayetteville, NC, son Danny (wife Nancy) Ward of Bastrop, TX, and son Kenneth (wife Rita) Ward of Nokomis, FL and 6 grandkids, 6 great grandkids and 1 great great grandchild.

Graveside service will be May 3 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Colo. Springs. Flowers in C/O Edna Stinebeck to Evergreen Cemetery or please donate to the Alzheimers Foundation.





