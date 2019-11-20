Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Rene Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Williams

EDNA RENE WILLIAMS

September 13, 1944 November 16, 2019

Edna Rene Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Keith, daughter Kelli, Son Tacuma, granddaughter Eliana and a host of family and friends.

Edna received a Teaching degree and Masters in Teaching from San Francisco State and University of Colorado, Boulder, respectively. She changed the lives of hundreds of students through a 45 year career in teaching.

Her service will be held from 10AM - 12 PM at Payne Chapel AME Church at 3265 Marion Dr., Colorado Springs, CO.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Ruby D. Hall Scholarship, PO Box 15235, Colorado Springs, CO 80935





