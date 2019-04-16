Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DR. EDWARD C. MANGOLD April 9, 2019

Longtime resident of Colorado Springs Dr. Edward C. Mangold passed from the arms of his family into the stars of heaven April 9, 2019. He was an astrophysicist and worked in the Colorado aerospace industry most of his career. He also taught college science at UCCS and PPCC.

Ed was born in Shreveport, LA in 1936 to Bernice and Charles Mangold. He attended grade school and high school in Tulsa, OK. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Rockhurst College, Kansas City, MO. He received his Master's Degree from the University of Maryland and his doctorate in Astrophysics from Oklahoma State University in 1968.

Ed was passionate about astronomy, space, and air quality. He worked as a scientist on many well-known space projects, including instruments for Skylab and the Space Shuttle. He was also an expert in air quality and worked for the Environmental Protection Agency. He was passionate about preventing air pollution and worked for improved air quality both locally and nationally. He was a devoted member of the Sierra Club.

Ed battled with Parkinson's Disease for 17 years and was part of the Colorado Springs Parkinson's Support Group. He was both a man of science and of faith. He was a long-time member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Colorado Springs.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Carolyn Mangold. He is also survived by four children: Terri (Ralph) Urban, Suzanne (Mike) Newman, Charles (Kristine) Mangold and Mary Lynn Mangold. Ed and Carolyn also have seven grandchildren: Karl, Todd, Cecelia, Aidan, Sophia, Grace, and Emily. Ed is also survived by his brother Conrad (Linda) Mangold, and several nieces and nephews.

The entire Mangold family wish to thank the caregivers who lovingly assisted the family in his final years.

A memorial service will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Francis of Assisi Parish, (2650 Parish View, Colorado Springs, CO 80919) or the Colorado Springs Parkinson's Support Group (1155 Kelly Johnson Blvd. Suite #111, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.)





