EDWARD CLEVELAND, JR. "PAPA"
May 10, 1938
December 27, 2019
Colorado Springs, CO - Edward Cleveland Jr, 81, joined his beloved wife of 43 years, Beatrice Emiko Tanaka Cleveland, in Heaven on Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019.
He was born on a Navajo Indian Reservation in Ft. Defiance, AZ on May 10, 1938. He was the son of Edward (Sr) and Marita Holona Cleveland. He had two siblings, Mary Etta Cleveland Yazza and Herman Cleveland.
Edward Cleveland Jr. was a loving husband, beloved "Papa", steadfast brother, inspiring mentor, selfless helper, and a hospitable, enduring friend. He was quick with an infectious smile full of warmth and joy. And he loved coffee!
He will be missed terribly, but remembered with much love by his children: Alicia Cleveland Flow and her husband, John (TX); Andrew Cleveland (CO); and Anita Cleveland Crouch and her husband Richard "Ric" Crouch (GA); and cherished by his grandchildren: Kimberly Dixon (TX), and William, Daniel, and Jessica Crouch (GA). He was predeceased by grandson, Bryant Boisvert.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a loving donation in memory of Edward Cleveland Jr. to St. Michael's Indian School, Window Rock, AZ.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020