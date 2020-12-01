1/
Edward David Connelly
1937 - 2020
EDWARD DAVID CONNELLY
July 3, 1937
November 21, 2020
Edward Connelly was born in Braddock, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country for 26 years then worked in civil service for several years. He was a lifetime member of the Non-Commissioned Officers Association and Retired Enlisted Association.
He is survived by his wife Chiyoko of 62 years of marriage and three daughters; Susan Stromberg of Dickenson, North Dakota, Sandra Fichter of Colorado Springs, and E-Dee Connelly of Colorado Springs, along with 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.




Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
