Intemann

EDWARD DAVID INTEMANN



Edward David Intemann, age 60, died suddenly on Feb. 21, 2019, at a Syracuse, NY, hospital surrounded by family and friends. Born in Colorado Springs in 1959 to Clara and Luther Intemann, he attended Divine Redeemer Catholic School, Wasson High School, the University of Denver and received a Master of Fine Arts degree in Theatre Arts and Design from Cornell University. He was a member of Cornell's Performing and Media Arts faculty and resident lighting designer since 1995

Ed is survived by his adult sons, Tristan and Aidan; his partner of 13 years, Ellen Chase; sister, Fran Quinlan of Pittsburgh; sister, Cathy Intemann of Albuquerque, and his nieces and nephews. Ed was pre-deceased by his parents and brothers, Harry and Paul. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., March 30, at St. Catherine of Siena in Ithaca, NY.





