T. SGT. EDWARD FRANCIS WYSOCKI

September 1, 1931 September 20, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family shares the passing of T.Sgt. Edward Francis Wysocki. Ed died peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 89.

Ed was born on September 1, 1931 in Queens, Jamaica, New York to Polish immigrant parents. He was a first generation American and a true Patriot. Raised Catholic, Ed was a steadfast believer in his Lord Jesus Christ.

At age 8, Ed moved with his parents to Pietkovo, Poland. At age 17, Ed and his family returned to upstate New York where he completed his education at Bonaventure High School. After, he proudly joined the United States Air Force to pursue Food Service Management. Serving up to 1200 meals a day and managing 70 employees, Ed was presented with the Performance of Excellence Award.

Ed then became a flight steward in the Air Force serving Generals and logging over 10,000 hours in flight. He also had the pleasure of working at the Royal Saudi Air Force Base in Riyadh catering for General Fahd and the visiting dignitaries from around the world. He then came to Colorado where he worked at North American Aerospace Defense (Norad) dining facility. Mr. Wysocki was proudly a "Triple Dipper" retiree working happily until his retirement at the age of 82.

While enjoying years of food service, Ed's greatest passion was golf. He excelled at the game with a 2 handicap and was the Club Champion for 18 years at Peterson Field Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

Ed married the love of his life, Eva Maria Mentieto on December 20, 1956 and raised 3 loving children; Jane Gibson (Rick), Eddie Wysocki, Jr. (Kelly) and Edgar Ray Wysocki. Ed is also survived by 4 grandchildren; Lazarus and Levi Blehm, Tamara Boyd-Snee and Hannah Latham. Ed is additionally survived by older brother Boleslaw Wysocki, age 94. Ed was preceded in death by 3 sisters.

Our family finds comfort in knowing that Ed is now at peace and reunited with his wife Eva, his sisters and all of his predeceased golf friends.

There will be a private service with full Military Honors on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. A public celebration of life filled with love and laughter will be held from 1pm-3pm following on October 19. Please RSVP to (719) 650-1795.

The Family kindly requests no flowers. Any memorial contributions to honor T.Sgt Ed Wysocki can be made in his name to the VFW Post 6461, 753 S. Santa Fe, Fountain, CO. 80817.







