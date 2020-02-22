Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward James Mason. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Memorial service 12:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Interment Following Services Fairview Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mason

EDWARD "JIM" JAMES MASON

August 7, 1940 February 13, 2020

Edward James "Jim" Mason, 79, cherished husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, died at home on Thursday, February 13th. Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beverly Chambon Mason, his son, Brenton Mason, of Colorado Springs, sister Dixie Thompson, of Sun City, Arizona and treasured nieces and nephews. Jim was born on August 7, 1940 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Roy Mathew Mason and Edith Mary Howard Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley Howe.

Jim was a loving husband and always stated that he had married the love of his life. He was a gentle, kind and honorable man who held to his principals. One could not have found a more reliable and caring friend. Helping others was important to him and being part of the community was exhibited by his involvement and support of organizations such as youth hockey, Colorado Springs Downtown Development Group, Colorado Springs Philharmonic Counsel, and Sunrise Sertoma Club. Jim, along with 3 other hockey dads, established the Pikes Peak Amateur Hockey Association and the President's Day Hockey Tournament. He was an avid Colorado College "Tigers" hockey fan, being a season ticket holder since 1968. He received Colorado College's Joni Brandner Outstanding Volunteer/Fan Award for 2014-15. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Garden of the Gods Club.

His younger years were spent living in both Colorado Springs and Cedar Rapids. Following his graduation from Colorado Springs High School in 1959, he attended Colorado State College prior to joining the Management Business Training Program of F.W. Woolworth Company which established him in a lifelong career in retail and ready to wear management. Jim's management career spanned 50 years, affording him management opportunities with such establishments as Woolworth, Kaufmans/Goldring, Inc., the Denver Dry, and Perkins Shear. In 1975 he opened EJ Mason Clothier in Colorado Springs. His career also included managing the Broadmoor Hotel Drug store, Goodwill Industries stores and the family business, Chambon's Surplus City in Old Colorado City. Jim's last position before retiring in 2009 was working for the State of Colorado Courts. After retirement, Jim opened a small antiques shop in Old Colorado City where he continued to enjoy serving customers and meeting new people.

Jim did not serve in the military, but took every opportunity to thank a person in the military for their service. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and back country jeeping. His fishing pole was always in the truck of the car waiting for the next trout stream. His cabin in Woodland Park and the beach in Mexico were places he would go to really relax. He enjoyed opera, classical music, Paris, and Prague. He enjoyed having early morning coffee with his cronies. He loved spending time with his family. Jim was truly a gentle Christian man and he will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church. Reception at 11:00 AM and Memorial Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Young Life, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region, First Presbyterian Church or a veterans group of your choice.







