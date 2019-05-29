Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sherman

EDWARD JAMES SHERMAN

March 25, 1939 May 14, 2019

Born March 25, 1939 to Edgar Raymond Sherman and Anne Maczko in Yreka, California, passed away May 14, 2019 in the loving care of his oldest daughter Tina Sherman Cox and her husband Fred at their home in Pecan Grove, Texas after a long battle with kidney disease.

Edward was a real fighter! Everything he did he did with commitment and strength. When the odds were against him he managed to rise above his challenges. As a young man in March of 1967, he was electrocuted in Illinois, where he was working as a lineman resulting in the loss of his left arm and leg. After a two year battle and hearing he wouldn't live to be 40, he finally left the hospital and returned to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Soon after he moved to the mountains of Colorado in the Pikes Peak mountain range where he lived in Guffey and made a living trapping early on and later as a ranch hand for Larry Mahan. We have been told that our father was the first double amputee in the state of Colorado to get a welding certificate and blasting license. If nothing else he was more motivated by his disability than deterred. That's what made him such a special man. In our eyes he was a Super Hero.

He was known as a ladies man and a jokester! His handsome face, gorgeous blue eyes and beautiful smile were hard to miss. In recent years he moved to the Victor, Cripple Creek area, where he was known by all. If you saw an old Chevy pick up coming down the road with a dog named Puppy hanging out the back or sitting in the passenger seat, you would know it was him. His love of hunting, fishing, and the mountains kept him there until he became too ill to stay.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edgar Raymond Sherman, his mother, Anne Kelley, his youngest brother, Richard Sherman, a nephew, Kenny Sherman and an infant son named Berlin.

He is survived by his two daughters and their spouses, Tina and Fred Cox; Lisa and David O'Connor; his three grandsons, Thomas and wife Kelsey Barrie, Brian and Brandon Fox and a great granddaughter, Carly Barrie, that loved to dress him up and make him smile. His siblings, Patrick and wife Glynis Sherman, sister Helen Bastian and several nieces and nephews.

He had a great fondness for the Beilz family, especially Jesse Beilz, whom he considered his best friend.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Fairmont Hospice for their incredible and compassionate care of our father.

Celebration of life to be announced.





