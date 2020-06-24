Edward John Blair
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blair
EDWARD JOHN BLAIR
November 23, 1933 June 19, 2020
Edward John Blair-loving, passionate, and devoted husband, father, and friend-left behind the body that had been failing him and entered his eternal life with the Lord on June 19, 2020. He was 86 years old.
Born on November 23, 1933, to the late Edward J. and Mary (Hynes) Blair, he lived in Baltimore until the age of fifteen, when he joined the Passionist Monastery in New York. He served as a monk with the order for twelve years before determining it was not his calling. As a brother, one of his tasks was running the kitchen, which began for him a lifelong love of cooking and of food service. He then oversaw the meals at Childville, a center for children with emotional challenges, while also taking night classes and eventually earning his degree from NYU. He was the Catering and Food Service Manager at Columbia University before making his way in the corporate world, first with Saga Food Service and then with Marriott, retiring as a regional vice president. His work took him to Denver, Seattle, San Jose, and, eventually, to Colorado Springs.
Ed possessed a deep affection for the outdoors and all that it offered. He was a skier, hiker, camper, golfer, tennis player, angler, and runner, and he savored the trips he took across the country with his wife in their camper. However, Ed would be the first to say that none of his professional accomplishments or personal interests were what he most valued or what he wanted to define him. He proudly celebrated his fifty-fifth wedding anniversary just two weeks before his passing, and his marriage to Kathy, the love of his life, was what mattered most to him on this earth. His three children-Erin, Ed (Heidi), Jeff (Myrna)-were also his closest friends, and his investment in their lives and in the lives of his six grandchildren (Mikaela, Noah, Katie, Hannah, Austyn, Ethan) were his proud legacy. He cherished being able to support others, serving for years as a Befriender Minister and as a Eucharistic Minister to the Homebound at Saint Francis Parish. For Ed, God was not a distant figure, but the One with Whom he daily sought a deeper relationship, an intimacy where he could learn to give up control and surrender to Him. Ed lived the great adventure of seeking God and loving people, beginning with those closest to him.
He is preceded in death by three children (John, Lisa, Jimmy) and two brothers, Thomas (Terry) and Paul (Catherine). He is survived by his brother Bob (Cindy), his sister Mary, his wife, his children and grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and the many members of his parish whose lives he touched and who so impacted him.
The interment will take place at Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 27, at a private ceremony for family. A memorial service will be scheduled when the threat of the pandemic has ended. The family expresses its sincerest thanks to all who have come alongside them, especially the staff at Interim Healthcare of Colorado Springs Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved